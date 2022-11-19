Perigon Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $3,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,228,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,956,000 after acquiring an additional 80,486 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 465,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,542,000 after acquiring an additional 5,219 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 227,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,866,000 after purchasing an additional 10,209 shares during the period.

Shares of PRF stock opened at $159.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.75. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $137.81 and a 1-year high of $176.73.

