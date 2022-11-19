Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 178 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,329 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its position in NIKE by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 6,250.0% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock opened at $105.42 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $177.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $165.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.53.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.56%.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NKE. BNP Paribas downgraded NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $121.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Cowen reduced their price target on NIKE from $127.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Argus downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on NIKE from $127.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.96.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

