Perth Mint Gold Token (PMGT) Price Reaches $1,755.40 on Major Exchanges

Perth Mint Gold Token (PMGT) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. In the last week, Perth Mint Gold Token has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Perth Mint Gold Token token can currently be purchased for about $1,755.40 or 0.10549081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Perth Mint Gold Token has a market capitalization of $2.16 million and approximately $7,380.61 worth of Perth Mint Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Perth Mint Gold Token

Perth Mint Gold Token’s launch date was February 12th, 2020. Perth Mint Gold Token’s total supply is 1,232 tokens. Perth Mint Gold Token’s official message board is medium.com/pmgt. Perth Mint Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @pmgoldtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Perth Mint Gold Token is www.pmgt.io. The Reddit community for Perth Mint Gold Token is https://reddit.com/r/pmgoldtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Perth Mint Gold Token

According to CryptoCompare, “PMGT allows blockchain users to conveniently trade and hold gold stored at The Perth Mint. Digitally manage users entitlements over the physical gold, convert and pick up gold bullion of users' choice or get it delivered globally.”

