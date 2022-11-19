Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Holdings Increased by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,595 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,801,210,000 after acquiring an additional 13,790,348 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Pfizer by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,854,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,850,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,373 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after buying an additional 6,972,650 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 28.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,391,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,246,359,000 after buying an additional 9,537,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3,059.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,530,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,994,698,000 after buying an additional 37,310,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.23. 20,666,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,041,786. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.51. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.44 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $270.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.56.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

