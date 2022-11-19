Philcoin Price Down 14.5% Over Last 7 Days (PHL)

Philcoin (PHL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 19th. One Philcoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0398 or 0.00000239 BTC on exchanges. Philcoin has a total market cap of $244.61 million and $34,618.61 worth of Philcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Philcoin has traded down 14.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Philcoin Profile

Philcoin launched on October 20th, 2021. Philcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Philcoin is www.reddit.com/user/philcoinofficial. Philcoin’s official Twitter account is @philcoin_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Philcoin is philcoin.io.

Philcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Philcoin aims to stimulate global development by facilitating the dissemination of relevant skills within communities of interest, fully acknowledging and engaging with the issue of uneven access to technology in developing economies.”

