Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC lowered its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Campbell Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 20,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.50.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 1.2 %

PM opened at $96.28 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $112.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.05. The stock has a market cap of $149.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.69.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 90.55%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.