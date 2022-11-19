Piper Sandler Increases TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Price Target to $17.00

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FTI. HSBC upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of TechnipFMC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of TechnipFMC to $12.40 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.37.

Shares of TechnipFMC stock opened at $11.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.43. TechnipFMC has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $12.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

TechnipFMC declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 27th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 13.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTI. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 773.8% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 35.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 65.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

