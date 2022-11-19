Piper Sandler Raises Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Price Target to $108.00

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler to $108.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Inter Parfums in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Inter Parfums from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Inter Parfums from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Inter Parfums currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $107.50.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Inter Parfums Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR opened at $88.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Inter Parfums has a 52-week low of $64.52 and a 52-week high of $108.35.

Inter Parfums Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.11%.

In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $195,411.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,825. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,489 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $195,411.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total transaction of $164,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inter Parfums

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 1,872.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.