Piper Sandler Trims ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Target Price to $22.00

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler to $22.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of ProAssurance from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of ProAssurance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

NYSE:PRA opened at $19.29 on Wednesday. ProAssurance has a fifty-two week low of $18.35 and a fifty-two week high of $27.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.28 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $913,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 37,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 11,809 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,945,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,058,000 after purchasing an additional 6,345 shares in the last quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 337,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,576,000 after purchasing an additional 39,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

