Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) rose 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.52 and last traded at $3.52. Approximately 65,266 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,750,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Pitney Bowes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

Pitney Bowes Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $628.14 million, a PE ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.51.

Pitney Bowes Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Pitney Bowes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.12%.

In other news, Director Sheila A. Stamps bought 20,000 shares of Pitney Bowes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.73 per share, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 45,834 shares in the company, valued at $125,126.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,956,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,773,000 after acquiring an additional 335,612 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,123,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,897,000 after acquiring an additional 285,776 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,410,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,206,000 after acquiring an additional 130,138 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,986,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,020 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,360,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,477,000 after acquiring an additional 281,374 shares during the period. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.