Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Upgraded to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Potbelly from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of PBPB stock opened at $5.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.39. Potbelly has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $7.14. The firm has a market cap of $163.93 million, a P/E ratio of -142.25 and a beta of 1.18.

In other Potbelly news, CEO Robert D. Wright bought 9,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $49,982.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 605,611 shares in the company, valued at $3,246,074.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Potbelly by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 999,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 42,458 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Potbelly by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Potbelly by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 27,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 9,205 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Potbelly by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Potbelly in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 54.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops. As of December 26, 2021, it had 443 shops in 33 states and the District of Columbia, which included 397 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002.

