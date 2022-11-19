PotCoin Price Tops $0.0018 on Major Exchanges (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $416,609.36 and $107.15 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00380197 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00034627 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00025422 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001442 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005990 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 52.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00003111 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00018141 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin.

Buying and Selling PotCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

