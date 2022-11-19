Powerledger (POWR) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $89.75 Million

Powerledger (POWR) traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. Powerledger has a market capitalization of $73.90 million and approximately $89.75 million worth of Powerledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Powerledger token can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000913 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Powerledger has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar.

About Powerledger

Powerledger’s launch date was September 8th, 2017. Powerledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 485,339,140 tokens. Powerledger’s official Twitter account is @powerledger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Powerledger is https://reddit.com/r/powerledger. The official message board for Powerledger is medium.com/power-ledger. Powerledger’s official website is powerledger.io.

Powerledger Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Powerledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Powerledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Powerledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

