PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Stake Raised by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,346,747 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 76,632 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 2.28% of PPG Industries worth $611,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in PPG Industries by 45.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 45.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on PPG shares. Barclays reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America cut their price target on PPG Industries from $164.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.83.

PPG Industries Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PPG traded up $1.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.47. 999,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,397,067. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.14. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.06 and a fifty-two week high of $177.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.30.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.87%.

About PPG Industries

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.