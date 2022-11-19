Prom Price Reaches $4.07 on Major Exchanges (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 18th. One Prom token can currently be purchased for about $4.07 or 0.00024404 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Prom has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. Prom has a market capitalization of $66.96 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,678.40 or 0.99988971 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00010791 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 35% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004804 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00036969 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00042718 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005873 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00021404 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.63 or 0.00237591 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 tokens. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prom is prom.io.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.09096232 USD and is up 1.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $1,865,206.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

