Prom (PROM) Trading 4.6% Lower Over Last Week

Prom (PROM) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. One Prom token can currently be bought for about $4.10 or 0.00024619 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Prom has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. Prom has a total market cap of $67.44 million and $1.91 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,652.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00010839 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004818 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037020 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00042778 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005886 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00021345 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.59 or 0.00237739 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Prom Profile

PROM is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 tokens. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.05282296 USD and is down -0.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $2,161,638.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

