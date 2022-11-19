Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Chardan Capital

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Chardan Capital from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PRVB. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Provention Bio from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.00.

NASDAQ:PRVB traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.08. 12,681,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,138,440. Provention Bio has a one year low of $3.18 and a one year high of $9.65. The company has a market capitalization of $704.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.01. The company has a current ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Provention Bio by 166.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Provention Bio in the second quarter worth $41,000. Aspiriant LLC acquired a new stake in Provention Bio in the second quarter worth $44,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in Provention Bio in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Provention Bio in the second quarter worth $48,000. 37.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

