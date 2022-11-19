Pundi X (New) One Day Volume Reaches $8.72 Million (PUNDIX)

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 19th. Pundi X (New) has a total market capitalization of $96.81 million and approximately $8.72 million worth of Pundi X (New) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pundi X (New) has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pundi X (New) token can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00002250 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,334.66 or 0.08014534 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.71 or 0.00568702 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,933.09 or 0.29622767 BTC.

Pundi X (New) was first traded on June 29th, 2021. Pundi X (New)’s total supply is 258,491,637 tokens. The official website for Pundi X (New) is pundix.com. Pundi X (New)’s official Twitter account is @pundixlabs. Pundi X (New)’s official message board is medium.com/pundix.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pundi X (New) has a current supply of 258,491,637.23. The last known price of Pundi X (New) is 0.37439036 USD and is up 1.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $5,101,137.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pundix.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X (New) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X (New) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X (New) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

