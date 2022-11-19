Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) Announces $0.03 Dividend

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, November 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd.
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years.
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 1.0 %
PMM opened at $6.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.44. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $5.58 and a 52 week high of $8.90.
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.
