Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) Announces $0.03 Dividend

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, November 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years.

Get Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

PMM opened at $6.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.44. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $5.58 and a 52 week high of $8.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 195,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 7.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth $78,000. 10.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.