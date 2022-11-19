QITMEER NETWORK Trading Down 5.3% Over Last 7 Days (MEER)

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. One QITMEER NETWORK token can now be purchased for about $2.11 or 0.00012621 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, QITMEER NETWORK has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. QITMEER NETWORK has a market cap of $7.94 million and $43,017.99 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

QITMEER NETWORK Token Profile

QITMEER NETWORK launched on September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 210,240,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,756,045 tokens. The official message board for QITMEER NETWORK is qitmeer.medium.com. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. QITMEER NETWORK’s official website is www.qitmeer.io.

QITMEER NETWORK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. QITMEER NETWORK has a current supply of 210,240,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QITMEER NETWORK is 2.12206958 USD and is down -1.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $48,907.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QITMEER NETWORK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QITMEER NETWORK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QITMEER NETWORK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

