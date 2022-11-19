Qtum (QTUM) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $24.75 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 18th. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Qtum coin can now be bought for approximately $2.06 or 0.00012384 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a market cap of $214.97 million and approximately $24.75 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,206.95 or 0.07259801 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00034755 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00077184 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00059688 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000428 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00010515 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00023330 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,944,501 coins and its circulating supply is 104,417,558 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

