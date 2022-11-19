QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 760,657 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,106 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.07% of QUALCOMM worth $97,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schubert & Co lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 284.6% during the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.85. 6,436,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,654,944. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.21. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.93 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.80.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 917 shares in the company, valued at $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 917 shares in the company, valued at $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

