Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 129.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,364 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,412 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 3.3% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 7,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 161.6% during the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 15.4% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 84,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,616,000 after purchasing an additional 11,312 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 20.4% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 8,513 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $146.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.02. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.40 and a twelve month high of $174.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.53.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 12.00%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on DGX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup cut Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

In other news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $246,780.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at $2,953,092.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 15,497 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,247,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,013 shares in the company, valued at $4,641,885. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $246,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,953,092.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,497 shares of company stock valued at $2,781,965 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.