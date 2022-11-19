Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Director Andrew J. Gessow Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) Director Andrew J. Gessow acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 385,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,345.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Quotient Technology Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Quotient Technology stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. Quotient Technology Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $7.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quotient Technology

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 22,861.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 147,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 147,001 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 314.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 43,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 33,071 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,193,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,364,000 after purchasing an additional 426,400 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,061,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Quotient Technology

QUOT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quotient Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Quotient Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.



Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company's Quotient Promotions platform offers digital paperless, print promotion, and cash back rebates, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.



