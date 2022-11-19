Radicle Market Capitalization Hits $53.34 Million (RAD)

Radicle (RAD) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. Over the last week, Radicle has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Radicle coin can currently be purchased for $1.54 or 0.00009216 BTC on major exchanges. Radicle has a market cap of $53.34 million and approximately $10.13 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002639 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000342 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,324.44 or 0.07909530 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $95.53 or 0.00569877 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000241 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,975.90 or 0.29683975 BTC.
Radicle Coin Profile
Radicle’s genesis date was February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 34,606,565 coins. Radicle’s official website is radicle.xyz. Radicle’s official message board is radicle.community. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Radicle Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radicle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radicle using one of the exchanges listed above.
