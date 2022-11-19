Radix Hits One Day Trading Volume of $308,299.41 (XRD)

Radix (XRD) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. Over the last week, Radix has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Radix has a total market capitalization of $218.57 million and $308,299.41 worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radix coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0459 or 0.00000276 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Radix Coin Profile

Radix was first traded on July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 12,123,620,561 coins and its circulating supply is 4,757,513,763 coins. The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radix’s official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog.

Radix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XRD is the native token of the Radix Mainnet and may be used for securing the network, accessing DeFi, deploying smart contracts and paying for transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radix using one of the exchanges listed above.

