Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.
RDWR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Radware in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Radware from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.
Radware Stock Up 0.3 %
RDWR stock opened at $20.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.86 and its 200-day moving average is $22.56. Radware has a twelve month low of $17.42 and a twelve month high of $42.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $938.98 million, a PE ratio of -518.75, a P/E/G ratio of 164.62 and a beta of 0.99.
Institutional Trading of Radware
Radware Company Profile
Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, physical, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Radware (RDWR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.