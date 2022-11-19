Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

RDWR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Radware in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Radware from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

RDWR stock opened at $20.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.86 and its 200-day moving average is $22.56. Radware has a twelve month low of $17.42 and a twelve month high of $42.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $938.98 million, a PE ratio of -518.75, a P/E/G ratio of 164.62 and a beta of 0.99.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Radware by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 47,578 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Radware by 19.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 502,120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,052,000 after buying an additional 82,394 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Radware by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 271,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,679,000 after buying an additional 18,823 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Radware by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 7,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Radware by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 915,503 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,703,000 after acquiring an additional 70,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, physical, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

