Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) Director Alicia M. Tranen Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) Director Alicia M. Tranen bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.63 per share, for a total transaction of $56,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ranpak Stock Performance

Shares of PACK stock opened at $5.27 on Friday. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $42.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Ranpak from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ranpak

About Ranpak

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PACK. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ranpak during the first quarter worth about $3,098,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ranpak by 26,142.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in Ranpak by 96.3% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,701,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,166,000 after buying an additional 834,482 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ranpak by 15.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 13,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ranpak in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands.

