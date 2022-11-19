Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Price Target Cut to $15.50

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by BTIG Research to $15.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ready Capital from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ready Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Ready Capital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Ready Capital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Ready Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ready Capital currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.08.

Ready Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Ready Capital stock opened at $13.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.82. Ready Capital has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $16.56.

Ready Capital Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.36%.

In other Ready Capital news, CFO Andrew Ahlborn sold 3,035 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total transaction of $41,883.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,734. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ready Capital by 25.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,476,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,934,000 after buying an additional 3,149,533 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the second quarter worth about $23,905,000. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the second quarter worth about $21,215,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ready Capital by 137,841.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,449,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Ready Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,649,000. 56.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

