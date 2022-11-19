Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Robert W. Baird

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reata Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.75.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $37.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.25. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $18.47 and a 1 year high of $95.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RETA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9,897.91% and a negative return on equity of 322.32%. On average, equities analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 930.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 176.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

