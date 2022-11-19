Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Grupo Santander

Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has €18.64 ($19.22) target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded Red Eléctrica Corporación from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Red Eléctrica Corporación presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.47.

OTCMKTS RDEIY opened at $8.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.13. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $10.82.

Red Eléctrica Corporación Company Profile

Red Eléctrica Corporación, SA engages in the electricity transmission, and system operation and management of the transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,687 kilometers; and has 93,871 MVA of transformation capacity.

