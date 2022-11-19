Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) Announces $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd.

Red River Bancshares has a payout ratio of 5.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Red River Bancshares to earn $5.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.1%.

Red River Bancshares Trading Down 0.6 %

RRBI stock opened at $56.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.44. The stock has a market cap of $402.08 million, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.67. Red River Bancshares has a twelve month low of $47.09 and a twelve month high of $60.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Red River Bancshares ( NASDAQ:RRBI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $27.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.08 million. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 32.85% and a return on equity of 13.30%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Red River Bancshares will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Red River Bancshares from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Red River Bancshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Red River Bancshares by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Red River Bancshares by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Red River Bancshares by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Red River Bancshares by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Red River Bancshares by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. 19.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red River Bancshares Company Profile

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. The company provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; tax-exempt loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit.

