ReGen III (CVE:GIII) Trading 2.1% Higher

Shares of ReGen III Corp. (CVE:GIII – Get Rating) traded up 2.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.01 and last traded at C$0.96. 48,599 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 67,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.94.

The company has a market capitalization of C$109.88 million and a P/E ratio of -12.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.10.

ReGen III Corp., a cleantech recycling company, engages in the used motor oil refining business in Canada. It owns a portfolio of patented technologies that enable used motor oil re-refineries to produce a higher value product mix of base oils. The company was formerly known as Gen III Oil Corporation and changed its name to ReGen III Corp.

