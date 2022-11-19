Regis Resources (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group

Regis Resources (OTCMKTS:RGRNF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a 2.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of 1.55.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Regis Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Regis Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday.

Regis Resources Stock Performance

Regis Resources stock remained flat at $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. Regis Resources has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.14.

About Regis Resources

Regis Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold projects in Australia. It owns 100% interests in the Duketon gold project located in the North Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia; and the McPhillamys gold project situated in the Central Western region of New South Wales, as well as holds 30% interest in Tropicana Gold Project.

