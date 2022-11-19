Relay Token (RELAY) Price Hits $0.13

Relay Token (RELAY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. In the last week, Relay Token has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. One Relay Token token can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000771 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Relay Token has a market cap of $3.17 billion and approximately $2.76 worth of Relay Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Relay Token Token Profile

Relay Token was first traded on August 2nd, 2021. Relay Token’s total supply is 8,865,480 tokens. Relay Token’s official Twitter account is @relay_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Relay Token’s official website is www.relaychain.com. Relay Token’s official message board is medium.com/@relay_chain.

Relay Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RelayChain.com provides cross-chain token transfers between the world's leading blockchains. Facilitating cross-chain DeFi interoperability to partners via BaaS (Bridging as a Service). Liquidity providers are rewarded in the chain’s native gas token (ETH, AVAX, MATIC, BNB, HT, etc).”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relay Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Relay Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Relay Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

