Relx (LON:REL) Given a GBX 2,828 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,828 ($33.23) price objective on Relx (LON:REL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on REL. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,785 ($32.73) price target on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,986 ($35.09) price target on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,200 ($25.85) to GBX 2,000 ($23.50) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,330 ($27.38) price target on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 2,650 ($31.14) price target on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,612.71 ($30.70).

Shares of LON:REL opened at GBX 2,283 ($26.83) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.53, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Relx has a 1-year low of GBX 2,056 ($24.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,474 ($29.07). The company has a market capitalization of £43.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,818.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,254.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,274.55.

In other news, insider June Felix acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,204 ($25.90) per share, for a total transaction of £44,080 ($51,797.88).

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

