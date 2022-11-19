Relx (LON:REL) Given a GBX 2,828 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Posted by on Nov 19th, 2022

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,828 ($33.23) price objective on Relx (LON:RELGet Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on REL. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,785 ($32.73) price target on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,986 ($35.09) price target on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,200 ($25.85) to GBX 2,000 ($23.50) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,330 ($27.38) price target on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 2,650 ($31.14) price target on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,612.71 ($30.70).

Relx Price Performance

Shares of LON:REL opened at GBX 2,283 ($26.83) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.53, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Relx has a 1-year low of GBX 2,056 ($24.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,474 ($29.07). The company has a market capitalization of £43.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,818.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,254.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,274.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider June Felix acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,204 ($25.90) per share, for a total transaction of £44,080 ($51,797.88).

About Relx

(Get Rating)

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Relx (LON:REL)

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.