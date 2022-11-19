Request Self Reported Market Cap Tops $85.78 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 19th. Request has a market capitalization of $85.78 million and approximately $3.52 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can now be purchased for about $0.0858 or 0.00000515 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Request has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,667.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00010815 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004814 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00037007 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00042458 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005863 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00021335 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.58 or 0.00237489 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08622062 USD and is down -6.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $5,585,506.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

