Reserve Petroleum (OTCMKTS:RSRV) Trading Down 5.5%

Shares of The Reserve Petroleum Company (OTCMKTS:RSRV – Get Rating) fell 5.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $222.00 and last traded at $222.00. 746 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 363% from the average session volume of 161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $235.00.

Reserve Petroleum Trading Down 3.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $234.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.03.

Reserve Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Reserve Petroleum Company, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the oil and natural gas exploration and development, and minerals management with areas of concentration in Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Arkansas, and South Dakota. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working interests in 23.9 net gas wells producing primarily gas and 33.9 net wells producing oil with interests in 8,964 net producing acres.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reserve Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reserve Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.