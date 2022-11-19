Residential REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUS) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Residential REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUS – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.29 and last traded at $15.29. 40 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.39.

Residential REIT Income ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.70 and a 200 day moving average of $17.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Residential REIT Income ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Residential REIT Income ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Residential REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 8.17% of Residential REIT Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Residential REIT Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Residential REIT Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.