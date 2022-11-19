Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Price Target Raised to $36.00 at Guggenheim

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Guggenheim to $36.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on RVNC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com lowered Revance Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Revance Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.90.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

Revance Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:RVNC opened at $22.62 on Tuesday. Revance Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.27 and a 12 month high of $30.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Insider Transactions at Revance Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total transaction of $297,770.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,956.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,594,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Castleark Management LLC lifted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 7.0% in the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 138,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 9,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 1,345.6% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 918,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,793,000 after acquiring an additional 854,755 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Revance Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.