Reviewing TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) and Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Rating) and Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares TerrAscend and Corteva’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TerrAscend -143.67% -8.24% -3.88% Corteva 7.95% 7.31% 4.51%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for TerrAscend and Corteva, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TerrAscend 0 3 5 0 2.63 Corteva 0 3 12 0 2.80

Institutional and Insider Ownership

TerrAscend presently has a consensus target price of $3.57, indicating a potential upside of 100.37%. Corteva has a consensus target price of $71.93, indicating a potential upside of 10.32%. Given TerrAscend’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe TerrAscend is more favorable than Corteva.

0.0% of TerrAscend shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.0% of Corteva shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.3% of TerrAscend shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Corteva shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TerrAscend and Corteva’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TerrAscend $210.42 million 2.13 $3.11 million ($1.34) -1.33 Corteva $15.66 billion 2.98 $1.76 billion $1.87 34.87

Corteva has higher revenue and earnings than TerrAscend. TerrAscend is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Corteva, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Corteva beats TerrAscend on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. It produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles. The company also operates three retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California and Pennsylvania. In addition, it owns various synergistic under Gage Cannabis, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections, and Arise Bioscience Inc. brands. As of July 26, 2022, the company operated 27 dispensaries, including 3 Cookies dispensaries in Michigan and 1 in Toronto. TerrAscend Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc. operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics. This segment also provides digital solutions that assist farmer decision-making with a view to optimize product selection, and maximize yield and profitability. The Crop Protection segment offers products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as enhances crop health above and below ground through nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies. This segment provides herbicides, insecticides, nitrogen stabilizers, and pasture and range management herbicides. It serves agricultural input industry. The company operates in the United States, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Corteva, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

