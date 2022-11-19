rhino investment partners Inc Decreases Position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

rhino investment partners Inc lowered its holdings in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 69.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,614 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 78,138 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 14.9% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 91,389 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 11,850 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 2.3% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 245,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 5,603 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 5.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 512,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,661,000 after purchasing an additional 27,900 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Umpqua in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 97.0% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 134,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 66,149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Umpqua

In other news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $99,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,114,479.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Stock Performance

Umpqua Announces Dividend

Shares of Umpqua stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $20.18. 1,270,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,525,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.96. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $22.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is 53.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Umpqua to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Umpqua to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Umpqua in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Umpqua has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

