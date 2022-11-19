rhino investment partners Inc Has $3.30 Million Stock Position in United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO)

rhino investment partners Inc lowered its stake in United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 232,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200,445 shares during the period. United Security Bancshares makes up 1.5% of rhino investment partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. rhino investment partners Inc owned 1.36% of United Security Bancshares worth $3,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in United Security Bancshares by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in United Security Bancshares by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in United Security Bancshares by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 15,205 shares during the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in United Security Bancshares by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 467,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after buying an additional 47,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in United Security Bancshares by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 561,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after buying an additional 16,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

United Security Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ UBFO traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,123. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.67. United Security Bancshares has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $8.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.18.

United Security Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. United Security Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About United Security Bancshares

(Get Rating)

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

