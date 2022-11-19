rhino investment partners Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

rhino investment partners Inc reduced its stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 94,347 shares during the period. Columbia Banking System makes up approximately 6.4% of rhino investment partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. rhino investment partners Inc owned approximately 0.25% of Columbia Banking System worth $14,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter worth about $1,865,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Columbia Banking System by 34.0% during the second quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 0.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 526,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,855,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 24.1% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the second quarter worth $1,061,000. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System Stock Performance

COLB traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $33.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 709,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,593. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.97 and a 12 month high of $37.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.24.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.81%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on COLB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

About Columbia Banking System

(Get Rating)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

Featured Stories

