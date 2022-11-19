rhino investment partners Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO)

rhino investment partners Inc trimmed its position in First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) by 55.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,139 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,289 shares during the quarter. rhino investment partners Inc owned approximately 0.17% of First Community worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in First Community by 1.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 409,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in First Community by 11.1% during the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 400,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,491,000 after acquiring an additional 40,018 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC grew its position in First Community by 50.9% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 280,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after acquiring an additional 94,705 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Community by 3.6% during the second quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 230,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC grew its position in First Community by 58.2% during the first quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 218,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after acquiring an additional 80,358 shares during the last quarter. 49.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FCCO shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of First Community to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Community in a report on Sunday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

FCCO stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $20.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,853. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.50. First Community Co. has a 12-month low of $16.97 and a 12-month high of $23.42. The firm has a market cap of $155.26 million, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. First Community’s payout ratio is 27.23%.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

