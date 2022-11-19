rhino investment partners Inc Sells 103,227 Shares of Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK)

rhino investment partners Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,232 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 103,227 shares during the period. Timberland Bancorp accounts for about 2.5% of rhino investment partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. rhino investment partners Inc owned approximately 1.27% of Timberland Bancorp worth $5,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSBK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 26.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 408,177 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,025,000 after buying an additional 84,471 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 21.4% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 136,481 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 24,036 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 156.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,846 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 281,358 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Timberland Bancorp

In other news, COO Jonathan Arthur Fischer sold 1,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $32,130.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,510. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Jonathan Arthur Fischer sold 1,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $32,130.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,510. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Sand sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,331,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,109 shares of company stock valued at $152,349. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Timberland Bancorp Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Timberland Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:TSBK traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.02. The stock had a trading volume of 16,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,446. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $24.05 and a one year high of $34.42. The company has a market cap of $282.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.61 and its 200-day moving average is $27.01.

Timberland Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Timberland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Timberland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.21%.

About Timberland Bancorp

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land development loans.

Featured Stories

