rhino investment partners Inc Sells 98,943 Shares of Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN)

rhino investment partners Inc decreased its stake in shares of Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) by 56.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,943 shares during the quarter. Bank7 makes up 1.8% of rhino investment partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. rhino investment partners Inc’s holdings in Bank7 were worth $4,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argent Trust Co bought a new stake in Bank7 during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BSVN shares. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Bank7 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Bank7 from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bank7 Stock Down 0.1 %

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $171,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 338,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,293,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 43.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BSVN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.92. 1,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,681. The company has a market cap of $235.87 million, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.80. Bank7 Corp. has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $27.14.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Bank7 had a net margin of 37.98% and a return on equity of 20.95%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank7 Corp. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank7 Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.38%.

Bank7 Company Profile

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit services, including commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

