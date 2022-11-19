RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RHK) Trading Up 0.3%

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RHK – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as €15.60 ($16.08) and last traded at €15.60 ($16.08). Approximately 85 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 43,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at €15.55 ($16.03).

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is €14.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is €15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.31.

About RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, offers in-patient, semi-patient, and outpatient healthcare services in Germany. Its hospitals offer treatment services, including rehabilitation of cardiovascular patients, hand surgery, neurological, psychosomatic, addiction therapy facilities, ophthalmology, trauma surgery, dentistry, thoracic, pulmonary, vascular, tumors, neurological conditions, and treatment of spinal column, joints, and heart diseases.

