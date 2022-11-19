Richland Resources Ltd (RLD.L) (LON:RLD) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.62

Richland Resources Ltd (RLD.L) (LON:RLD – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.62 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 2.53 ($0.03). Richland Resources Ltd (RLD.L) shares last traded at GBX 2.63 ($0.03), with a volume of 149,408 shares trading hands.

Richland Resources Ltd (RLD.L) Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of £29.09 million and a PE ratio of -2.60.

Richland Resources Ltd (RLD.L) Company Profile

Richland Resources Ltd does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the mining, distribution, and sale of colored gemstones. The company was formerly known as TanzaniteOne Limited. Richland Resources Ltd is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

