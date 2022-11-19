Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) PT Lowered to $9.00

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $9.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.43 and its 200 day moving average is $9.64. Robinhood Markets has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $30.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.01.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 29,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $341,549.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,411,270 shares in the company, valued at $16,413,070.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 29,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $341,549.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,411,270 shares in the company, valued at $16,413,070.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 29,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $341,526.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 399,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,640,742.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 7,430.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,217,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,334,000 after purchasing an additional 39,683,128 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at $192,352,000. Bullfrog Capital GP Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,743,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,925,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,203,000 after buying an additional 8,412,905 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,731,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,283,000 after buying an additional 7,910,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

