Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) PT Lowered to $9.00

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.36.
Robinhood Markets Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $9.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.43 and its 200 day moving average is $9.64. Robinhood Markets has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $30.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.01.
Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robinhood Markets
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 7,430.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,217,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,334,000 after purchasing an additional 39,683,128 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at $192,352,000. Bullfrog Capital GP Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,743,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,925,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,203,000 after buying an additional 8,412,905 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,731,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,283,000 after buying an additional 7,910,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.95% of the company’s stock.
About Robinhood Markets
Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Robinhood Markets (HOOD)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.